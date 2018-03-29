LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 23-year-old man who was arrested in February and indicted on charges that he threatened to carry out a mass shooting larger than the killing of 58 people on the Las Vegas Strip is being released to a nonprofit group home.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that a judge on Thursday ordered Calin Howard Hodges to await trial at a North Las Vegas residence that offers services for the mentally ill.
Hodges’ trial on a charge of making a terrorist threat is expected to start May 14. He could face up to 20 years in prison if he’s convicted.
Hodges is accused of telling members his church that he identified with mass shooters, and of posting on social media that he would carry out a killing bigger than the Oct. 1 massacre.
