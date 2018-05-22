BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man facing sexual assault charges involving two teenage girls says he wants to represent himself during trial.

The Bristol Press reports that 42-year-old Javier Santos told a judge of his plans during a court hearing Monday. Santos has been charged with sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor.

Police say the Bristol man had sex with a teenage girl in July 2017 and had inappropriate contact with another girl.

The prosecutor recommended against Santos representing himself, saying he “wouldn’t understand the complexity of the law.”

Santos faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

He has been ordered not to contact the alleged victims and to stay away from the city’s public high schools.

He has not entered a plea.

Information from: The Bristol Press, http://www.bristolpress.com