NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Federal prosecutors are seeking more than a year in prison for a Norwich man convicted in an insurance scam involving staged car crashes in eastern Connecticut.

Jonas Joseph is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in New Haven.

Prosecutors say Joseph was involved in six bogus accidents in and around New London County between March 2013 and February 2014, which resulted in a total loss to insurance companies of more than $95,000.

They say he was part of a group that staged more than 50 crashes dating back to 2011.

Prosecutors say most of the crashes were single-vehicle wrecks on remote roads, where the drivers would hit a tree or other object, then leave the scene while the policyholder entered the vehicle and called for help.