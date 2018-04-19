JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Authorities have made an arrest in the stabbing death of an elderly man who was killed in a Jersey City park as he walked to church last weekend.

Hudson County prosecutors say 68-year-old city resident Charles Lowy is charged with murder and two weapons offenses. The charges were announced Thursday, one day after Lowy was arrested in the neighborhood where 77-year-old Anthony Bello was killed around 8 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities say the stabbing occurred when the two men had an altercation in the park, but further details have not been disclosed. They say Lowy then left the park.

An autopsy determined that Bello died from a stab wound to his chest, and his death has been ruled a homicide.

It wasn’t known Thursday if Lowy has retained an attorney.