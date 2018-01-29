LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say four men were arrested, including one who remains jailed on multiple felony animal torture charges, after authorities found an apparent cockfighting ring at a home in northeast Las Vegas.

Officer Jacinto Rivera said Monday that 43-year-old Pablo Castellano was being held at the Clark County jail on $62,000 bail pending an initial court appearance Tuesday.

Castellano is expected to have a lawyer appointed to represent him at that time.

He also faces charges alleging that he unlawfully staged a fight between animals.

Police say about 40 people scattered following when animal control officers arrived at the home early Sunday.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that 46-year-old Angel AlcalaSanchez Sr., 18-year-old Angel AlcalaSanchez Jr. and 52-year-old Erasmo Falland also were arrested.

Records did not show them jailed on Monday.