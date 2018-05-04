LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas man is facing federal charges alleging he started fires and scuffled with firefighters at an unfinished high-rise hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.

Acting U.S. Attorney Dayle Elieson (el-AYE’-eh-sun) said 26-year-old Andrew Joseph Sanders made an initial court appearance Thursday on an arson charge that could get him up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

A federal public defender did not immediately respond Friday to messages about the case.

Proseuctors say the March 1 fire caused $10 million damage at the 63-story Drew Las Vegas.

The 4,000-room structure, originally called the Fontainebleau, is under construction again after going bankrupt in 2009 at 70 percent complete.

Sanders is accused of igniting fires on the 11th floor of a parking structure and in a ballroom space.