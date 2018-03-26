Share story

By
The Associated Press

TEWKSBURY, Mass. (AP) — A man who faces weapons charges says he was on a classified government mission.

The Lowell Sun reports 59-year-old Francho Bradley of Frisco, Texas told investigators this when he and Adrianne Jennings, 40, were arrested at a Tewksbury, Massachusetts hotel Sunday.

The two are being held without bail after being arraigned Monday in Lowell District Court in connection with a large seizure of weapons at the Residence Inn Sunday.

Bradley called the police while away from the room to say he believed there was a break in and that he had a firearm in his hotel room unsecured. Tewksbury police noticed rifles and later found an AR-15, AK-47, and other devices. The couple had driven from Texas to Massachusetts with the weapons.

They face 40 criminal charges and investigations by many groups, including the Joint Terrorism Task Force, FBI, Massachusetts State Police and local police.

