HOUSTON (AP) — A man accused of killing a 17-year-old girl while driving while intoxicated in Houston has been charged with a second murder after the teenager’s father died of injuries suffered in the crash.
Authorities arrested 27-year-old Edy Lopez-Hernandez after his vehicle slammed in a Houston family’s car at an intersection.
Britney Baez was killed in the May 27 collision. Her father, Mario, died later of his injuries, prompting the new charge against Lopez-Hernandez. He’s also charged with intoxicated assault with a vehicle. Mario Baez’s wife and another daughter were not seriously hurt.
He’s set for a court appearance Wednesday.
Court records also show Lopez-Hernandez is being held on an immigration detainer.