GLENVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Federal authorities say a 36-year-old Schenectady man has pleaded guilty to stealing more than 25 guns from a firearms store.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Jose Fontanez admitted that on the night of October 22, 2017, he and an accomplice broke into Target Sports in the Schenectady County town of Glenville. Authorities say the pair took pistols, shotguns and rifles.

The men eventually transported the stolen firearms to Rochester with the help of accomplices.

Fontanez is scheduled to be sentenced in August and faces up to 30 years in prison.