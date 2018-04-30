Share story

By
The Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man is scheduled to be sentenced for aiding in a terror plot.

Nader Saadeh (nah-DAYR’ sah-DAY’) pleaded guilty in 2015 to conspiracy to provide support to a foreign terrorist organization. He’s facing a maximum of 15 years in prison when he appears in federal court in Newark on Monday.

Saadeh’s brother, Alaa, received a 15-year sentence in 2016.

Prosecutors said Nader Saadeh helped his brother get a plane ticket to travel overseas to join the Islamic State group.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

At Nader Saadeh’s plea hearing in 2015, he acknowledged a co-defendant showed him diagrams for making bombs and discussed plans to use them in Times Square, the World Trade Center and Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology in Queens

The Associated Press