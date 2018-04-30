NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man is scheduled to be sentenced for aiding in a terror plot.
Nader Saadeh (nah-DAYR’ sah-DAY’) pleaded guilty in 2015 to conspiracy to provide support to a foreign terrorist organization. He’s facing a maximum of 15 years in prison when he appears in federal court in Newark on Monday.
Saadeh’s brother, Alaa, received a 15-year sentence in 2016.
Prosecutors said Nader Saadeh helped his brother get a plane ticket to travel overseas to join the Islamic State group.
At Nader Saadeh’s plea hearing in 2015, he acknowledged a co-defendant showed him diagrams for making bombs and discussed plans to use them in Times Square, the World Trade Center and Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology in Queens