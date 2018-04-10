GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Police say a New Jersey man arrested on drug charges is facing new counts after county jail guards discovered that he had ingested — and then regurgitated into his mouth — 32 bags of heroin.

Gloucester Township police say officers saw a car traveling at high speed through a work area veer into a parking lot after spotting a police vehicle.

The car was stopped and 24-year-old Michael Rosario arrested on outstanding warrants and alleged possession of six bags of heroin and 13 empty bags containing heroin residue.

Rosario was taken to Camden County jail, where guards saw he had regurgitated into his mouth a plastic bag containing 32 additional bags of heroin. He was treated at a hospital and returned to jail. It’s unclear whether he had an attorney.