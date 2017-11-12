ANNANDALE, Va. (AP) — A Washington, D.C. man is facing a long list of charges after leading officers on a chase and slamming into two police cars in Virginia.

Edward Jerome Butler Jr. was charged with two counts of felony hit and run, reckless driving, resisting arrest, assault on a law enforcement officer, and other charges following the incident late Saturday afternoon in Fairfax County.

Police said an officer noticed a car driving recklessly at a high rate of speed in Fairfax. They said the driver led officers on a chase as multiple police cars pursued him.

During the chase, Butler struck two police cars. No one was injured.

Police caught the 32-year-old Butler after a short foot chase. He is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on no bond.