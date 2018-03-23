NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man faces a possible life sentence for fatally shooting a woman that he said disrespected him.

A news release from the State Attorney’s Office in Collier County says 27-year-old Aaron Reyna was convicted Thursday of second-degree murder. His sentencing is scheduled for April 20.

Authorities say 29-year-old Dana Fegueroa yelled at Reyna at an Immokalee home in October 2014 because he wouldn’t give her a ride to work, prompting Reyna to shoot the woman in the head. Reyna later told police that he wasn’t going to take her disrespect.

The shooting led to a SWAT standoff, but Reyna eventually surrendered.