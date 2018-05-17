DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been convicted of killing another man during a gunfight.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that 34-year-old Ricky Kelly was found guilty Thursday of first-degree murder. He faces life in prison at his June 20 sentencing.

Authorities say Kelly exchanged gunfire with 30-year-old Bobby Willis III outside a Daytona Beach Friendly Mart in July 2016. Police say 21 shots were fired, with Willis being hit three times and Kelly being shot twice. Willis died at the scene.

Police say the men had argued a day before the shooting.

