PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Pittsburgh man faces a mandatory life sentence without possibility of parole after being convicted in his third trial in a 2012 homicide.

Twenty-four-year-old Deshawn Nelson was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder in the August slaying of 19-year-old Daimond Hill.

Allegheny County prosecutors said Nelson previously shot at the car of the victim’s mother, who saw him fleeing the scene of her son’s slaying.

Two earlier trials ended with jurors unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

Nelson was also convicted of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. He is scheduled for sentencing June 28.