CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — An immigrant from Brazil who has lived in the United States for nearly 28 years has lost a court bid to stay and faces deportation this week.

Lawyers for 65-year-old Elvecio Viana, of Nashua, New Hampshire, say he came to the U.S. on a visa. He recently filed papers for permanent resident status, but was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials on March 5. He was told to leave the country within a month; the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston granted him a temporary stay to review his case.

The court later determined he “failed to demonstrate” a stay is in order. Viana must leave the country by Thursday.

Viana has a daughter and two granddaughters, all of whom are U.S. citizens. His daughter said his family, friends, and co-workers are heartbroken by the decision.