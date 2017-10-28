ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man faces a possible death sentence for killing his wife and her two children.

News outlets report that 35-year-old Luis Toledo was found guilty Friday of two counts of first-degree murder and one count to second-degree murder. His sentencing phase begins Wednesday.

Authorities say 28-year-old Yessenia Suarez, 9-year-old Thalia Otto and 8-year-old Michael Otto went missing in October 2013, a day after Toledo confronted Suarez at work about an affair.

Blood was found at the couple’s Deltona home, but no bodies have ever been found.