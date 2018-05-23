ASHTABULA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio man who fatally shot another hunter and then failed to report the man’s death has been indicted on involuntary manslaughter and other charges.
The Ashtabula County Prosecutor’s Office in northeast Ohio says 40-year-old Darrell Shepard was illegally hunting on the first day of the deer gun season last November when he shot and killed Randy Gozzard, who was hunting nearby. Prosecutors say Ashtabula County sheriff’s deputies found Shepard hiding at a residence in December, seized several guns and arrested him on a warrant in a previous drug case.
Shepard was indicted Tuesday.
Prosecutor Nicholas Iarocci says Shepard told investigators he’d used one of the seized guns while hunting Nov. 27.
Court records don’t indicate whether Shepard has an attorney.