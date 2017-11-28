HAUPPAGE, N.Y. (AP) — Police on Long Island have charged a man who they say caused a three-vehicle crash that killed one person and seriously injured another.

Newsday reports the crash happened Monday morning in Hauppage. Suffolk County police say 30-year-old Fernando Ramirez Jr., of Bay Shore, was driving on a Long Island Expressway service road when he collided with a pickup truck at an intersection where a third vehicle was struck.

Daniel Granados, a 31-year-old Central Islip man traveling in the pickup, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 32-year-old Dix Hills man riding him suffered serious injuries. A 26-year-old Brentwood man in the third vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Ramirez is hospitalized with serious injuries. Police say he faces charges that include reckless endangerment. It wasn’t clear if he has a lawyer yet.

Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com