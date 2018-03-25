WOODBURN, Ore. (AP) — Police say a man jailed earlier this month faces new charges for robbery and leaving a suspicious device at a money exchange business in downtown Woodburn last month.
Woodburn police said Sunday that 35-year-old Patrick Thomas was charged Friday with robbery, possessing a destructive device and other charges. He has been in custody since March 7 on unrelated charges.
He is in the Marion County Jail with bail set at $127,000.
Woodburn Police previously said that a man wearing a white ski mask and yellow reflective vest robbed La Caseta De Tarjeta store on Feb. 22. The man dropped a suspicious device and fled. The Oregon State Police used a robot to make sure the device was safe.
