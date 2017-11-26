PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — A memorial has grown outside the home of an aspiring boxer who was killed in a double shooting in Rhode Island over the weekend.
Police say 20-year-old Marcelino Debarros and his cousin, 23-year-old Jalin Braxton, were found Saturday morning at their Pawtucket apartment with gunshot wounds. Debarros was declared dead at a hospital, and Braxton was treated and released.
Debarros trained at a Providence gym and won a Massachusetts tournament multiple times. His coach tells WPRI-TV he was a “genuinely a good kid.”
Authorities arrested 21-year-old Cedric Dalomba in connection with the shooting. Police say the three men knew each other.
Most Read Stories
- This City Hall, brought to you by Amazon | Danny Westneat
- The Huskies embarrassed WSU in another Apple Cup. Just don't call it a rivalry game
- Here are the bowl game possibilities for the UW Huskies after their Apple Cup win
- Instant analysis: First impressions from the Huskies' Apple Cup rout of Cougars
- Naked, drunken man drives into tree while having sex near Tacoma, police say
Dalomba has been charged with first-degree murder and felony assault. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.
His arraignment is scheduled for Monday.