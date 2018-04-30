FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — A 19-year-old accused of fatally stabbing a 65-year-old Fort Collins man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.
The Coloradoan reports that Dylan Thompson on Monday accepted a plea agreement in connection with the 2017 killing of William Grabusky.
Thompson was extradited from Utah following his arrest Aug. 4. He faced seven different charges including first-degree murder, but those were dropped as part of his plea deal.
Fort Collins police found Grabusky’s body April 2 after his out-of-state wife requested a welfare check.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- With Trump a no-show, White House press dinner proves a sedate soiree — until Michelle Wolf showed up
- Golden State Killer taunted, flaunted power during his reign
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
Deputy District Attorney Shaun Reinhart said that based on a number of facts in the case, evidence and the defendant’s age, the District Attorney’s Office felt the plea agreement was appropriate.
Thompson faces a sentence of 16 to 48 years with five years mandatory parole.
___
Information from: Fort Collins Coloradoan, http://www.coloradoan.com