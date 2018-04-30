FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — A 19-year-old accused of fatally stabbing a 65-year-old Fort Collins man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

The Coloradoan reports that Dylan Thompson on Monday accepted a plea agreement in connection with the 2017 killing of William Grabusky.

Thompson was extradited from Utah following his arrest Aug. 4. He faced seven different charges including first-degree murder, but those were dropped as part of his plea deal.

Fort Collins police found Grabusky’s body April 2 after his out-of-state wife requested a welfare check.

Deputy District Attorney Shaun Reinhart said that based on a number of facts in the case, evidence and the defendant’s age, the District Attorney’s Office felt the plea agreement was appropriate.

Thompson faces a sentence of 16 to 48 years with five years mandatory parole.

