BOSTON (AP) — A dual citizen of Ireland and the United States has been extradited from Ireland to face federal charges in a mortgage fraud scheme.
The U.S. attorney’s office says former Massachusetts resident 44-year-old Patrick Lee was arraigned Thursday in Boston.
Lee was indicted in 2011. He had been living in Ireland since 2007. His extradition was Ireland’s first to the U.S. since 2012.
Prosecutors allege Lee participated in a mortgage fraud scheme from 2005 to 2007, shortly before the housing bubble burst. The indictment says Lee and others converted Boston properties into condominiums, prepared fake mortgage loan applications and forged property appraisals.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Burien, the town Trump cast a spell on, is waking up a very different place | Danny Westneat
- Seahawks’ Super Bowl dreams were ruptured along with Richard Sherman’s Achilles WATCH
- Should NFL end Thursday Night Football? What the national media are saying about Seahawks' costly win in Arizona
- China’s real-estate agents explain why they love Seattle and if they think foreign homebuying will keep surging
The properties eventually went into foreclosure. Prosecutors say lenders lost money in the scheme.
Lee’s attorney tells The Boston Globe her client will be acquitted.