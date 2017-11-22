WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who says he was expelled from a Rhode Island university this year after an investigation into an alleged sexual assault is suing the school.

The suit filed last week in Worcester federal court says the plaintiff, “John Doe,” was expelled from Johnson & Wales University in Providence weeks after another student accused him of a sexual assault that allegedly happened last October.

The suit alleges the private university conducted a “fundamentally flawed” investigation and denied him “the most basic elements of fairness promised to him” in the school’s student handbook.

The suit seeks a reversal of the university’s findings and sanction and calls for other measures that would allow him to continue his education at the school.

A Johnson & Wales spokesman says the school doesn’t comment on pending litigation.