Share story

By
The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — A man who had lawful resident status before being wrongfully convicted in Chicago of a 1995 murder is being held by immigration authorities.

Cook County prosecutors this week dropped the case against Ricardo Rodriguez amid allegations a discredited Chicago detective manipulated witnesses. The Illinois Department of Corrections says Rodriguez was taken into custody Wednesday by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The Chicago Tribune reports Rodriguez’s conviction stems from a drive-by shooting that left a homeless man dead.

The Exoneration Project says two witnesses who testified at trial had been unable to describe the murder suspect until Detective Reynaldo Guevara showed them a picture of Rodriguez. One of the witnesses has claimed he was manipulated by Guevara.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Rodriguez is the 10th case related to Guevara that has been tossed out since allegations the now-retired detective beat suspects and improperly coerced witnesses.

___

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com

The Associated Press