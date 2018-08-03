SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in Puerto Rico are looking for a man they say went into a hospital and fatally shot a patient while his mother was in the room.
Police said Friday that 33-year-old Pedro Marrero Diaz was shot a dozen times as he lay in bed at the Hima hospital in the northern city of Caguas.
Lt. Col. Jose Juan Garcia told The Associated Press that Marrero does not have a criminal history and was being treated for stomach pains. He said police don’t have a motive and don’t know if the two men knew each other.
The FBI has taken over the case.
Puerto Rico has reported 371 killings so far this year, compared with 403 in the same period last year.