TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A 20-year-old man accused of threatening a shooting at an Ohio high school has pleaded no contest to a lesser charge.

Toledo police arrested Christian Costet in February after a parent reported that students had seen images and Facebook messages of Costet threatening a shooting at Waite High School in Toledo.

Costet on Tuesday pleaded no contest to inducing panic. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 18 months in prison.

The Blade reports that Costet was pictured with a replica rifle later found in an abandoned home.

His attorney declined to comment.

A judge told Costet that even if he didn’t plan to carry out such a shooting, police must take such threats very seriously.

