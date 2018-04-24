TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A 20-year-old man accused of threatening a shooting at an Ohio high school has pleaded no contest to a lesser charge.
Toledo police arrested Christian Costet in February after a parent reported that students had seen images and Facebook messages of Costet threatening a shooting at Waite High School in Toledo.
Costet on Tuesday pleaded no contest to inducing panic. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 18 months in prison.
The Blade reports that Costet was pictured with a replica rifle later found in an abandoned home.
His attorney declined to comment.
A judge told Costet that even if he didn’t plan to carry out such a shooting, police must take such threats very seriously.
Information from: The Blade, http://www.toledoblade.com/