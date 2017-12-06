LINN, Mo. (AP) — Several law enforcement agencies are searching for a man who fled while being taken into custody at a central Missouri courthouse.
Osage County Sheriff Mike Bonham says Steven Brandon, of Bland, got away from officers at the Osage County Courthouse Wednesday morning and fled in a vehicle. He eventually jumped out of the vehicle east of the Osage River on a county road.
Brandon was being taken into custody on a drug charge when he bolted from officers.
KRCG reports a helicopter, police dogs and deputies from several agencies searched throughout the day. Late Wednesday afternoon, Bonham said investigators believed Brandon was no longer in Osage County.
