Share story

By
The Associated Press

LINN, Mo. (AP) — Several law enforcement agencies are searching for a man who fled while being taken into custody at a central Missouri courthouse.

Osage County Sheriff Mike Bonham says Steven Brandon, of Bland, got away from officers at the Osage County Courthouse Wednesday morning and fled in a vehicle. He eventually jumped out of the vehicle east of the Osage River on a county road.

Brandon was being taken into custody on a drug charge when he bolted from officers.

KRCG reports a helicopter, police dogs and deputies from several agencies searched throughout the day. Late Wednesday afternoon, Bonham said investigators believed Brandon was no longer in Osage County.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

___

Information from: KRCG-TV, http://www.krcg.com

The Associated Press