Share story

By
The Associated Press

HERMISTON, Ore. (AP) — A man fleeing from police after a high-speed car chase ran into a 150-acre (61-hectare) cornfield and managed to escape after eluding authorities for five hours.

The Oregon State Police said Thursday that officers from several agencies formed a perimeter around the field near Hermiston and spotted the man several times in the corn.

They did not capture him despite using a drone and a police tracking dog.

The chase began when an OSP trooper clocked him driving 93 mph (150 kph) eastbound on Interstate 84.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The man then accelerated to 105 mph (169 kph), merged onto Interstate 82 and crashed into a guardrail.

The 2006 Silver Toyota pick-up truck had been stolen earlier Wednesday in Pendleton.

The Associated Press