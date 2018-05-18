LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a man has been electrocuted in Los Angeles while trying to steal copper from electrical equipment.
It happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Friday in an industrial area of South Los Angeles.
City News Service authorities suspect that the man broke into a 4.8-kilovolt station that would provide electricity to a home or small business.
His name hasn’t been released.
