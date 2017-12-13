Share story

By
The Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A man died after he was thrown from his vehicle during a rollover crash and was struck by a passing vehicle on the Crow Reservation in southeastern Montana.

The Montana Highway Patrol tells The Billings Gazette the crash happened just after 5 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 90 near Hardin.

Trooper Jack Rhodes says the man died at the scene. His name hasn’t been released.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs is leading the investigation.

