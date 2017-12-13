BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A man died after he was thrown from his vehicle during a rollover crash and was struck by a passing vehicle on the Crow Reservation in southeastern Montana.
The Montana Highway Patrol tells The Billings Gazette the crash happened just after 5 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 90 near Hardin.
Trooper Jack Rhodes says the man died at the scene. His name hasn’t been released.
The Bureau of Indian Affairs is leading the investigation.

Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com