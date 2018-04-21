PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a 24-year-old man drowned while swimming in the Lewis River in northern Clark County.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the man was with another swimmer near Cedar Creek Friday when he had trouble staying above water.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says at some point the man went under water.

The sheriff’s office says he was found later by divers in water that was about 15 feet deep.

The other swimmer made it back to shore.

The sheriff’s office says the two were a part of a group of four who went to the area together.

The man’s cause of death appears to be accidental, the sheriff’s office said, and the cold water is suspected to be a contributing factor.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.