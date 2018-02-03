CHICKASAW, Ala. (AP) — A man is dead after a chase involving Chickasaw Police.

WKRG-TV reports police investigated a vehicle broken down Friday afternoon on I-65 north and discovered the owner was wanted for warrants out of Mobile County, including a parole violation. When asked for ID, the suspect ran.

The release says park rangers from Chickasabogue Park saw him running through the woods and dive into a creek, attempting to swim to the other side. He went under water and never came up.

The body of the suspect, identified as 36-year-old Bobby Crook, was recovered late Friday.

