LEBANON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a man driving the wrong way on Interstate 44 in central Missouri was killed in a head-on crash with a semitrailer.
Springfield television station KOLR reports that 37-year-old Jarrett Crowley, of Waynesville, died in the 1:30 a.m. Saturday crash.
Investigators say Crowley was traveling westbound in an eastbound lane of I-44 in Laclede County when he was hit by a semi that was passing another vehicle.
Officials say the semi driver was not injured.
Information from: KOLR-TV, http://www.kolr10.com