SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man accused of helping run a multimillion-dollar opioid-drug ring based out of a suburban Salt Lake City basement is downplaying his role as he asks to be released from jail before trial.

Lawyers for 31-year-old Drew Wilson Crandall said in court documents Wednesday that he made less than $65,000 for work he did for a longtime friend, alleged ringleader Aaron Shamo.

Prosecutors, though, say Crandall was Shamo’s partner and deeply involved with selling the powerful opioid fentanyl online in a scheme that once raked in $2.8 million in less than a year.

Crandall and his girlfriend were arrested when they landed in Hawaii to get married following a trip through southeast Asia and New Zealand.

Crandall faces a minimum of 10 years in prison if convicted on charges including conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.