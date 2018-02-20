MIDDLETOWN, Del. (AP) — According to court documents, a teenager who was charged with several offenses including first-degree murder told authorities he had tried to help the dying victim before returning to his Delaware home.

According to court records, the teenager got into a fight with Todd Dorn before 8:30 p.m. Sunday in front of the boy’s residence.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports Dorn announced he was done fighting, drew a handgun and pointed it to the ground.

Documents state that the teenager advised that he knew Dorn was going to kill him, so he returned to his residence to get his grandfather’s gun.

The boy returned outside and confronted the victim by pointing the gun at him. The weapon discharged, striking Dorn in the chest.

The Associated Press doesn’t typically identify juveniles.

