JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a man has died and a police officer was wounded in a leg following an exchange of gunfire in southern Michigan.
The shooting happened Sunday afternoon in Jackson after police were called to respond to a report of a domestic assault. The Jackson Citizen Patriot reports three officers were on the scene when 34-year-old Christopher Hall opened fire, prompting police to shoot back.
Authorities say Hall died at the scene and the officer was hospitalized in stable condition. State police Detective 1st Lt. Tom DeClercq says preliminary findings showed two Jackson officers fired at Hall.
DeClercq says a woman injured before police arrived was in stable condition.
Floyd Hall said his son some mental health concerns and wasn’t on medication. He says: “He had these demons bothering him.”