KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been killed in Kansas City, bringing the city’s homicide total to 148 for the year.

The Kansas City Star reports that the shooting was reported shortly after 6 p.m. Monday in the city’s Old Northeast area. A suspect was arrested a short time later. The victim was identified only as a man in his 20s.

Kansas City finished last year with 130 homicides. The record high of 153 was set in 1993. As recently as 2014, the homicide total for the year ended at 82, but that was the lowest number in more than four decades.