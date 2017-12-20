BEL AIRE, Kan. (AP) — Officials say a man who was working inside a trench when tons of dirt fell on him has died.
The collapse happened Wednesday morning in the Wichita suburb of Bel Aire.
Bel Aire Police Chief Darrell Atteberry said the man was at the bottom of the trench when between 16 and 20 tons of dirt shifted and fell on top of him.
Workers tried for hours to rescue the man, including digging with heavy equipment and their hands to reach him.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is on the scene investigating.
No further details were immediately released.