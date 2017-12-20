Share story

By
The Associated Press

BEL AIRE, Kan. (AP) — Officials say a man who was working inside a trench when tons of dirt fell on him has died.

The collapse happened Wednesday morning in the Wichita suburb of Bel Aire.

Bel Aire Police Chief Darrell Atteberry said the man was at the bottom of the trench when between 16 and 20 tons of dirt shifted and fell on top of him.

Workers tried for hours to rescue the man, including digging with heavy equipment and their hands to reach him.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is on the scene investigating.

No further details were immediately released.

The Associated Press