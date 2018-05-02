PENN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a 73-year-old man has died after being struck by two falling trees while trying to cut one of them down in southwestern Michigan.

The Cass County sheriff’s department says Robert Wright of Vandalia was cutting down a tree Tuesday in Penn Township when it fell onto another tree, causing the second tree to be uprooted.

The department says both trees fell on Wright. Emergency crews responded and freed Wright from under the trees, but the sheriff’s office says he died.

The death is being investigated as accidental.