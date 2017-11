JENNINGS, Mo. (AP) — A 44-year-old man is dead following a house fire in St. Louis County.

Authorities say the fire was reported at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in in the Jennings area. Firefighters put out the blaze, then found the victim dead on the kitchen floor. His name has not been released pending notification of relatives.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but authorities say it does not appear to be suspicious.