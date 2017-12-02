SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — Sparks police say a man died after being struck by two vehicles.

Authorities say the man, believed to be in his 60s, was walking outside a crosswalk Friday evening when the incident occurred.

KOLO-TV in Reno reports he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say both drivers were cooperative and neither showed signs that drugs or alcohol were a factor. Speed was also ruled out as a factor.

Investigators are now trying to determine if the pedestrian had alcohol or drugs in his system.

His name was not released.

___

Information from: KOLO-TV, http://www.kolotv.com