SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — Sparks police say a man died after being struck by two vehicles.
Authorities say the man, believed to be in his 60s, was walking outside a crosswalk Friday evening when the incident occurred.
KOLO-TV in Reno reports he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say both drivers were cooperative and neither showed signs that drugs or alcohol were a factor. Speed was also ruled out as a factor.
Investigators are now trying to determine if the pedestrian had alcohol or drugs in his system.
His name was not released.
Information from: KOLO-TV, http://www.kolotv.com