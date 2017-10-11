ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage police say a man was shot and killed at a west-side apartment.
Police at 4:16 a.m. Wednesday took a call of the shooting in the 800 block of west 29th Avenue.
The man was found dead in the living room of an apartment on the second floor of the building and witnesses were in the apartment.
Police say multiple people were taken into custody for questioning. They say witnesses gave conflicting reports of what occurred.
Police closed west 29th Avenue for several hours as they investigated.