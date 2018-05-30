ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A contractor dismantling a printing press at a Pennsylvania newspaper has been killed in what the publisher is calling an accident.

The Morning Call reports a man was working at the newspaper’s building in Allentown Tuesday afternoon when newsroom workers heard a loud boom shortly after 5 p.m. The accident brought police, fire and ambulance crews to the scene, followed by the coroner.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Publisher and editor Robert York expressed “heartfelt sympathy” to the man’s family and says the company is cooperating with authorities. The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified of the contractor’s death.

The accident happened about four months after the paper’s printing operations were moved to Jersey City, New Jersey.