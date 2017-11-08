FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man died while in police custody.
Treasure Coasts Newspapers reports that 50-year-old Kim Lee died last Wednesday at a Fort Pierce hospital shortly after his arrest.
Police originally responded to the hospital a few days earlier because an employee wanted to press battery charges against Lee, who was being treated there. It wasn’t clear what Lee was being treated for.
Fort Pierce police spokesman Ed Cunningham says Lee was medically cleared to leave the hospital last Wednesday. He was taken to a patrol car, where he went into medical distress.
Most Read Stories
- How Election Day unfolded: Voters, candidates react to Seattle's mayoral race results and more WATCH
- Jenny Durkan defeats Cary Moon to become Seattle’s first woman mayor since the 1920s WATCH
- Manka Dhingra leading Jinyoung Englund in pivotal 45th District Senate race WATCH
- Does Seattle area's early, cold start to November mean we're in for a big snow year?
- Seattle home prices jump nearly 18 percent; West Bellevue median hits $2.6 million
Police say Lee was returned the hospital, where he died.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.
A medical examiner will determine Lee’s cause of death.
___
Information from: The Stuart (Fla.) News, http://www.tcpalm.com