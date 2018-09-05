ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers say a 63-year-old Houston man has died in a crash on the Parks Highway.

Charles Roney was pronounced dead at the scene of the Tuesday afternoon crash in Houston.

Troopers say Roney was heading south on the highway when his Jeep Cherokee veered off the road and struck several mailboxes before landing near trees.

According to troopers, Roney was not wearing a seat belt.