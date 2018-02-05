GEORGE, Iowa (AP) — One person has died in a house fire in the small northwest Iowa city of George.
George Fire Chief Bill Sprock says the fire started early Sunday and took firefighters several hours to extinguish. He says crews from six communities helped fight the fire, which was complicated by cold temperatures that caused water from the trucks to repeatedly freeze.
Officials didn’t immediately identify the person killed in the fire.
George is a city of about 1,000 people, located about 40 miles north of Le Mars.
