NORFOLK, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a worker has died at a joist and decking plant in Norfolk.

The accident occurred around 7:40 a.m. Monday at the Vulcraft plant. Details have not been released.

Madison County Attorney Joe Smith identified the victim as 60-year-old John Gallop Jr., who lived in Hoskins. He’d worked there for 39 years.

The accident is being investigated.