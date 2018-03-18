MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Officials say a man is dead after a house fire in northeast Minneapolis.

Crews were called to the fire at a two-store home around 6:15 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters quickly put out a fire on the first floor and then found the victim on the second floor. The man was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died.

The name of the victim was not released. The fire remains under investigation.

It’s the first fire fatality in Minneapolis in 2018.